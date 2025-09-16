Ruben Amorim could be out of a job soon. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at Jose Mourinho as a potential alternative to Ruben Amorim, as per Fichajes.

It would be quite surprising if they decided to move for the 62-year-old after having sacked him in the past in 2018. The Portuguese manager has managed Manchester United before, and he guided them to the EFL Cup, the Community Shield, and the UEFA Europa League win.

Jose Mourinho linked with shock move

He is currently out of a job after being sacked by Fenerbahce in August, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to bring him back to the club. Things have not gone according to plan for Amorim, and Manchester United are struggling after a disappointing start to the season.

Despite significant backing in the transfer market, Amorim has not managed to get the best out of his squad. Bringing in a quality manager could prove to be a wise decision for Manchester United, but a move for Mourinho might not go down well with the fans.

Man United must aim higher

Even though he has an impressive track record of winning trophies, he is not at the peak of his managerial career anymore. Manchester United should look to aim higher. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Amorim is unlikely to be shown the door immediately, and Manchester United are likely to persist with him for now. However, the Portuguese manager is clearly on thin ice. The results will need to improve soon, or else he could be shown the door.

As for Mourinho, the opportunity to return to the Premier League could be quite exciting. He has won the league title three times during his time at Chelsea, and there is no doubt that he has the experience to manage the biggest clubs in the world. However, a return to Old Trafford seems nothing more than a rumour at this stage.