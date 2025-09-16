Man United are looking to sell player who struggled against Man City in 3-0 defeat

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have been preparing to part ways with Luke Shaw for some time.

The left-back is widely viewed by insiders as no longer reliable enough due to recurring injury issues and a lack of consistency.

Shaw has struggled at United and his recent performances have been a huge cause of concern or the club.

Luke Shaw is struggling for form at Man United

His performance against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in a 3-0 defeat for United showed that the left-back has lost his pace and game awareness and to compete at the top level, United need a reliable option in that position.

A key factor in this shift is the rise of Diego León, the teenage left-back signed from Cerro Porteno.

León has already made waves behind the scenes and even made the bench for the Manchester derby, indicating that he may be considered an option for key games sooner than many expected.

Having spent more than a decade at the club now, Shaw has had a mixed spell in Manchester.

Signed from Southampton as one of the most promising young full-backs in the game, the defender has struggled with injuries, inconsistent performances and constant managerial changes have not helped his cause.

However, surprisingly, during the same time, his performances for England have been impressive.

It’s time for United to move past Shaw

Shaw’s injury record has become a liability. Over recent seasons, injuries have limited his time on the pitch, and the club’s patience appears to be wearing thin. Shaw still holds respect in the dressing room but the Red Devils need more stability in the left-back position.

From United’s perspective, keeping a player who is costly, both in wages and in terms of how frequently he can play, when there is a promising young alternative is risky.

León’s arrival gives them a pathway to reduce dependency on older or less available players.

