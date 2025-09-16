Giuliano Simeone of Atletico Madrid reacts after a near miss during the pre-season friendly match against Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Giuliano Simeone from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window.

According to Fichajes, they could offer €50 million (£43m) for the Argentina International midway through the season. It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to sanction his departure. He was an important player for them last season, scoring five goals and picking up nine assists in 50 matches across all competitions.

Giuliano Simeone would be a solid addition

He is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he is a very important player for them. Newcastle could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 22-year-old would be a quality addition. He would get regular game time at the English club, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal in January. The report states that they are willing to pay £43 million in order to get the deal done.

Simeone could be tempted

Newcastle have an ambitious project and a talented squad. They have a quality manager at their disposal as well. They have secured Champions League qualification, and they have recently won a trophy. They could be an attractive destination for Simeone.

Newcastle need to keep improving the squad if they want to fight for major trophies. They have done well to bring in two quality strikers this summer, and adding more depth in the wide areas could take them to a whole new level during the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old is young enough to improve further, and he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League. He could prove to be a super long-term investment for the club.

