Newcastle United’s Champions League return could now come at a cost because of the losses recorded.

The club is expected to be hit by UEFA sanctions after overspending during the 2022–2025 monitoring period.

Under Premier League regulations, teams can lose up to £105 million over three years, but UEFA halves that allowance to £52 million. According to The Athletic, Newcastle have “comfortably breached” this European limit, leaving the club braced for punishment similar to those previously issued to Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Newcastle facing UEFA crackdown

Some of their key players’ sales will not ease Newcastle’s deficit. Allan Saint-Maximin’s £23 million move to Al-Ahli is excluded from UEFA’s assessment due to both clubs’ links with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, while Elliot Anderson’s switch to Nottingham Forest counts as a swap involving Odysseas Vlachodimos.

For the 2023–24 season, Newcastle reported heavy losses of £38 million before tax, mainly because of the heavy spending during the 2022–23 campaign to strengthen Eddie Howe’s side.

Even though Newcastle sanctioned a record-breaking £130 million deadline day sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool, it is unlikely to fully shield them from punishment. However, the profit will soften the blow of UEFA’s decision.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been punished

Previously, UEFA have shown their strictness when it comes to overspending. Chelsea were fined £27 million upfront, with a further £52 million penalty suspended under a four-year compliance agreement, while Aston Villa were docked £9.5 million with an additional £13 million hanging over them.

Newcastle are now in a similar situation, and it will be interesting to see if they are handed a heavy fine by UEFA. They are looking to build a formidable squad capable of fighting for trophies regularly, but they need to be careful with their spending. The departure of Isak will certainly boost their finances for the upcoming windows, and it will allow them to improve the squad adequately.

