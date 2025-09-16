Newcastle United set to break transfer record for Barcelona star

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United, backed by the financial firepower of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), are reportedly preparing to make a club-record bid for Dani Olmo, the Barcelona attacking midfielder.

According to Spanish outlet E-Notícies, Olmo would be ready to depart Barca if the right offer comes, and that Newcastle are poised to trigger that moment with an offer in the region of €90 million (around £78m).

This, if successful, would eclipse their previous high, which was paid for Nick Woltemade.

Dani Olmo to Newcastle United?

Olmo has struggled for starts under manager Hansi Flick. Despite arriving at Barcelona in 2024 from RB Leipzig with high expectation, he made only 13 La Liga starts last season,and just one so far this campaign.

Newcastle United signed Nick Woltemade, Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale, and Antonito Cordero in the summer transfer window and they are ready to add more strength to their squad in the near future by targeting a move for the Barcelona attacking midfielder.

Olmo can be a statement signing for the Magpies

However, there is also recognition that making such a large investment comes with risks. Olmo’s form has been promising inconsistent, adjusting to new systems, expectations and pressure at St. James’ Park will test both player and club.

Newcastle already have momentum, a stronger squad, belief, and infrastructural growth backed by PIF. Olmo, if motivated, could be the kind of high-quality creative talent that helps bridge the gap between the Magpies and other top Premier League clubs.

The key will be not just the fee, but whether Howe and his coaching team can unlock Olmo’s potential, giving him confidence and a clear role in the team.

Premier League defender could consider exit if Newcastle United try to sign him