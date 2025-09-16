Paul Scholes issues warning to Ruben Amorim over mishandling of ‘creative’ Man United player

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has raised serious concerns about how captain Bruno Fernandes is being deployed under manager Rúben Amorim.

The United boss is playing Fernandes in a deeper role at the moment which is completely different from the midfielder’s strength.

Fernandes likes to play forward, just behind the striker so that he can make creative contributions from an attacking position.

However, Amorim is playing Fernandes in a double pivot in the middle and that is the reason Fernandes has struggled to make an impact this season.

Paul Scholes has criticised Man United boss Amorim

Speaking to Sky Sports, Scholes warned that continuing to play Fernandes in a deeper midfield role risks not only under-utilising his talent, but potentially leaving him frustrated or even disenchanted.

The concern is that the creative spark United have relied upon could fade if his role remains misaligned with his natural strengths.

“He is the most creative player on the team, he should be playing as the No.10, there is no doubt about that,” Scholes told Sky Sports.

“But he is being asked to do something different. It is normal for a No.10 like he is to be able to do it for two or three games, to fill in when a midfielder is injured or suspended or something. But then you get a little bit bored of going back into position to defend.

“I did both roles. As a No.10, the last thing you want to think about is defending. Once you go back into a two in midfield, all of a sudden you are thinking about defense, about what your runner is doing. It’s a totally different mindset.”

Fernandes is struggling to perform this season

Under Amorim’s current 3-4-2-1 system, Fernandes has been pushed back into a more holding or box-to-box position, relinquishing much of the attacking freedom he enjoyed as a No. 10.

Scholes argued that a player of Fernandes’ quality deserves to play further forward, closer to the striker, where his vision, creativity and goal-threat can be fully leveraged.

He suggested that doing this for a few games is manageable, but asking Fernandes to defend regularly or hold deeper over a long stretch is bound to grow tedious, even draining.

As seen from Fernandes’ performances this season, the midfielder appears unhappy with his current role and that is why his output has been affected.

