Real Madrid want to replace Vinicius with Leicester City player

Real Madrid are reportedly setting their sights on Jeremy Monga, a Leicester City youngster, as they plan for possible if not likely changes on the left flank, according to Fichajes.

Madrid see Monga, still only 16, as a long-term alternative to Vinícius Júnior should the Brazilian star move on in 2026 or fail to extend his current deal.

Monga has impressed in youth and Championship circles, breaking age-related records for a player still in his mid teens.

His rapid rise at Leicester has drawn attention not only from Premier League clubs but also from elite sides in Spain.

Real Madrid planning for life without their star player?

Vinícius Jr is still very much a top performer for Real Madrid. He has been pivotal in recent La Liga campaigns and in continental competition. But mounting interest from clubs abroad, especially those in Saudi Arabia, plus speculation around contract negotiations, suggest that Madrid are wise to have contingency plans in place.

Several reports suggest that Vinícius is being monitored closely, with his contract situation under increasing scrutiny. If he does leave, for financial reasons, a new personal challenge, or otherwise, the club doesn’t want to find themselves scrambling for a replacement.

Monga offers potential of a promising future and he could turn into a world beater at a club like Real Madrid by playing with some of the best players in the world.

Leicester City youngster being eyed by La Liga giants

Real Madrid are not waiting until late in Vinícius’s contract to start looking elsewhere, they want to ensure continuity and not get caught off guard.

With Monga, they are eyeing both present promise and future upside. Leicester are preparing for this possibility by tying Monga down, planning for his first professional contract once he turns 17.

If Monga leaves too early, Leicester City may lose out both on financial return and on the chance to benefit from his performances.

