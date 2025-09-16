Report: Influential Man United star is upset with how Ruben Amorim has used him

Ruben Amorim during Man United's game against Newcastle last season (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes, captain of Manchester United, is becoming increasingly discontent with the tactical instructions handed down by manager Rúben Amorim, according to Daily Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder is particularly upset at being deployed in a deeper midfield role.

Traditionally one of United’s primary attacking outlets, thriving when given freedom to push forward, create chances, and support the forwards, Fernandes finds himself operating closer to his own penalty box.

Many believe this shift is limiting his ability to impact games in the way both he and fans expect.

United’s poor start to the 2025-26 Premier League season has only heightened the scrutiny.

Man City defeat exposed weaknesses Man United

A 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the derby match was particularly revealing. Defensive lapses, lack of control through midfield, and Fernandes’ reduced influence were all cited as reasons for the heavy loss.

Under Amorim, United’s setup has seen Fernandes paired in a double pivot or deeper central midfield alongside the likes of Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte.

The manager has done that to give his team more stability in the midfield and more strength in terms of the defensive aspect of the game.

However, that has worked against the club and the player as Fernandes is more interested in an attacking role, a role in which he has excelled over the years and give some of the best performances from an attacking midfielder that this league has seen for some time.

In a deeper role, Fernandes is unable to display his natural game in which he has flourished for some time.

The Portugal international midfielder is naturally a number 10 and his best position is just behind the striker but Amorim has been using him in a different position and it is clearly not working for the club, the player and the manager.

Bruno Fernandes is unhappy with the manager’s tactics

There is growing unease in the dressing room. Fernandes, once a vocal supporter of the manager’s methods, is now reportedly among those most uncomfortable with this positional change.

There are also concerns that Amorim is sticking too rigidly to his philosophy. In the derby loss, despite seeing clear deficiencies, especially defensively, he remained committed to his shape rather than making changes in midfield roles.

If Amorim continues to use Fernandes deeper and United struggle to produce goals or dominate matches, frustration may grow, both publicly and behind the scenes.

With results not going their way, United need a change in tactics and Amorim must admit that he has made mistakes.

Fernandes is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia once again as the crisis at Old Trafford gets even more concerning.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will consider sacking Ruben Amorim if this happens at Man United