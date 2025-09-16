(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering Unai Emery as a serious managerial alternative should they decide to move on from current boss Rúben Amorim.

According to GiveMeSport, Emery, currently at Aston Villa, is considered United’s “top target” if the hierarchy opts for a change in the dugout.

The Red Devils are struggling once again this season with Amorim winning just one out of the five matches his team have played this season.

Man United struggles are refusing to end

Defeats against Arsenal, Grimsby and Manchester City have once again exposed United’s weaknesses.

Questions are being asked about Amorim and whether he has been able to improve the standards of the team after being in charge of the club for almost one year since the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

Emery is viewed not just as a stop-gap, but as someone with a track record of turning clubs around. For example, since joining Aston Villa in October 2022, Emery has overseen a monumental rise, from battling relegation to challenging for European qualification.

Villa also extended his contract to 2027 and beyond, reflecting their belief in his management style and structure.

Emery is an experienced manager at the top level

What makes Emery an attractive option is his adaptability. Unlike Amorim, who has appeared more rigid in tactical shape and resisted calls for changes, Emery has shown at Villa an ability to adjust formations, rotate players, and get strong results even when resources or momentum are not perfect.

However, tapping Emery could come with its own complications. Villa currently hold him on a long-term deal, which means United would likely need to negotiate with Villa or compensate them.

The clock is ticking for Amorim at the club and although there are reports that the manager has the backing of the club’s hierarchy, a few more results going against United would put even more pressure on the Portuguese manager.

With players getting frustrated with Amorim and the manager being tactically questioned, it appears like he has a mountain to climb at United now to save his job.

