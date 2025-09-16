Sir Jim Ratcliffe will consider sacking Ruben Amorim if this happens at Man United

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Despite a turbulent start to the 2025/26 campaign, Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim continues to enjoy support from the club’s board and ownership, though pressure is mounting, and whispers of potential alternatives are growing louder.

United’s hierarchy, including INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe, remain behind Amorim, but are also quietly evaluating possible reinforcements should results not improve.

After a stinging 3-0 defeat to Manchester City and erratic performances in other matches, fans and pundits alike have questioned whether the Portuguese coach’s philosophy is compatible with the reality at Old Trafford.

Man United owner take decision on Amorim’s future

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s major stakeholder, is said to have been monitoring the situation closely.

According to GiveMeSport, Ratcliffe will consider the position of manager Amorim if Man United are not on course to make it to a European competition next season.

As it stands, as per the report, Amorim’s job is completely safe at Old Trafford but it could get into trouble if the team has either failed to qualify for the Champions League or the Europa League.

After making big summer signings, progress was expected at United but the results have been far from impressive.

Ratcliffe wants European football at Old Trafford

Although United started the season with a promising performance against Arsenal, results against Fulham, Grimsby Town and Manchester City have dampened the mood at the club.

An end of the season review is already scheduled to discuss the job Amorim has done at the club and it is highly unlike that he will be sacked before that but for Ratcliffe and the hierarchy, qualification for European football is the priority.

As far as Amorim is concerned, he knows that the club is suffering at the moment but he remains confident that he can turn things around at Old Trafford and the Portuguese manager is determined to stick to his philosophy.

