Sources: Arsenal move to secure defender deal with Real Madrid circling

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are ramping up efforts to tie down William Saliba, who has emerged as a linchpin in their defensive line.

Arsenal have tabled an improved contract extension to the French centre-back, aiming to ward off interest from top clubs, especially Real Madrid, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Saliba’s current contract at Arsenal runs until 2027.Arsenal’s sporting director, Andrea Berta, is steering discussions.

These talks have accelerated in recent weeks, with Arsenal very keen to prevent Saliba from entering the final year of his deal without clarity, especially given external interest.

Real Madrid and PSG watching Saliba closely

Real Madrid continue to monitor Saliba closely. The Spanish giants are seen to be waiting for the moment when his contract runs down, or when Arsenal feel pressured to sell.

There are suggestions that Madrid see 2026‐2027 as a window to make a more serious bid.

PSG are also reported to be keeping tabs on the situation, though sources indicate that a return to Ligue 1 is less likely in the immediate term.

Arsenal have made it clear, Saliba is not for sale, and they are determined to offer terms that reflect his standing.

Why Arsenal are pushing hard to seal Saliba deal

Saliba has become central to Mikel Arteta’s current and future plans as the defender has shown his quality and consistency at the top level for a number of seasons now.

His partnership with Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães is one of the best defensive partnerships in world football at the moment and it is easy to see why the Gunners are pushing hard to secure his future.

As Saliba, who has played three Premier League games this season and is currently recovering from an ankle injury, enters the latter years of his current deal, Arsenal could lose leverage. A failure to extend might allow Madrid or others to negotiate around lower fees or even target him on a free in 2027.

Real Madrid may try to sign him for free the same way they signed Trent Alexander-Arnold this year and that is why the Gunners are working towards avoiding a situation like that.

