Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur Manager speaks to the media during a Press Conference. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are interested in signing Ruben Vargas from Spanish club Sevilla in the upcoming windows.

According to a report from Fichajes, the two clubs could look to make a move for the 27-year-old Swiss International in January or at the end of the season. Vargas could prove to be a very useful acquisition for both clubs.

Spurs and Villa could use Ruben Vargas

They need more quality and depth on the flank, and the Swiss International is capable of operating on either side. He will add pace, flair, and unpredictability. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for him as well.

Tottenham certainly have a more attractive project compared to Aston Villa, but the 27-year-old needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. He needs to seek game time assurance before committing to a move.

Tottenham have reasonable depth in the attacking unit, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to offer him regular opportunities. Aston Villa need more quality in the final third, and they will be able to offer him more game time.

Tottenham set sights on re-signing defender in 2026

Where will Vargas end up?

Both clubs have quality managers at their disposal, and the 27-year-old could be attracted to the idea of joining them. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to follow up on their interest with an official proposal in January.

Sevilla could be tempted to sell the player if a substantial offer is presented. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal across the line.

The player is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to try out a new challenge. The move to England could be ideal for him.