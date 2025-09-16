Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates victory after the Premier League match against Burnley. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed the Hungarian defender Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is still struggling at his new club, and his performances have been quite mediocre. The defender has faced criticism for his performances so far, and club captain Virgil van Dijk has now opened up on his situation.

Kerkez is currently sidelined with an injury.

Virgil van Dijk on Milos Kerkez

The Netherlands International explained that it is not easy to adapt to the intensity of playing for Liverpool, and Kerkez is still a young player. However, the Dutch International is confident that the Hungarian will be absolutely fine going forward, and he is likely to be an important player for Liverpool in future.

Van Dijk said: “Milos is learning how we play and the intensity of playing for Liverpool and dealing with it on and off the pitch. It’s not easy, but he is going to be absolutely fine.”

Kerkez is a prodigious talent

The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent, and he has shown that in the Premier League. He will need some time to adapt, but there is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive at the highest level. Liverpool signed him as the long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish International has regressed in recent seasons, and they need to replace him. It will be interesting to see if Kerkez can get over his inconsistent start to the season and establish himself as a player for the team this season.

For now, he will have to compete with Robertson for the starting spot. The defender clearly has the talent to play for the biggest clubs in the world, but he needs to work on his temperament and decision-making.

The player is young enough to improve further, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. He is a long-term investment for Liverpool, and they will be patient with him.