West Ham United make Graham Potter sack decision amid continuous struggles

According to Football Insider, the West Ham United board have decided not to sack manager Graham Potter, at least, not yet.

Despite growing unrest among fans at a chaotic season opening, sources say the club hierarchy believe it is still too early to make a drastic change.

Potter’s West Ham United have started the season in disastrous manner. It seems like nothing is going right for the club under Potter.

Heavy losses like 5-1 to Chelsea and 3-0 to Tottenham have amplified fan frustration and raised serious questions over defensive frailties.

West Ham United linked with Potter replacements

While Potter retains the backing of the board, particularly David Sullivan and Karren Brady, interest in replacing him is intensifying. Names such as Nuno Espírito Santo, José Mourinho, and Kieran McKenna have cropped up in speculation.

McKenna, in particular, was reportedly spotted in the boardroom during the Tottenham game, which has fueled rumours he might be a preferred successor if results do not improve.

Former West Ham scout Mick Brown has been vocal, warning that Potter is running out of time.

Brown has criticised key aspects of West Ham’s performances, particularly defensive organisation and consistency. He emphasises that when you are losing games convincingly, people begin to lose faith.

Hammers have no intention of sacking Potter

Potter needs to address several areas immediately, tightening up defensive discipline, shoring up performances in set-pieces, where the club has been exposed, and perhaps simplifying tactics to get results.

The Hammers hierarchy have decided that they will only sack the manager this season unless it is absolutely necessary.

They are showing faith in the former Brighton and Chelsea boss and still feel that he is the right man to turn things around at the club.

The Hammers host Crystal Palace in their next match and then they travel to a rejuvenated Everton.

