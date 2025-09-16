Yves Bissouma of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Everton are prepared to provide Yves Bissouma with an exit route out of Tottenham in January.

The 29-year-old midfielder is unwanted at the north London club, and he needs to move on. He has been linked with clubs from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. However, the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner has rejected the opportunity to join them, and he wants to remain in the Premier League.

He has been frozen out at Tottenham since the arrival of Thomas Frank. The player is currently on the fringes of the first team, and he will look to play more often in the coming months. Leaving Tottenham in January will be a top priority for him. As per Football Insider, Everton and West Ham are keen on the player, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Yves Bissouma would improve both teams

He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Brighton and Tottenham. There is no doubt that he would improve both teams. Everton and West Ham have looked vulnerable defensively, and they need someone who can protect the back four and break down the opposition’s attacking moves. The Mali International could be the ideal fit for them. He is well settled in the Premier League. He could make an instant impact.

Bissouma needs to move on

The midfielder is still very much at the peak of his powers, and he could improve both teams. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Tottenham are unlikely to stand in his way. They are likely to sanction his departure if a suitable offer is presented.

It will be interesting to see if the midfielder can force his way into the first team plans at Tottenham in the coming weeks and get some gametime under his belt before the transfer window reopens in January.