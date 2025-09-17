Fans of Liverpool display a flag which reads "It's all Slot into place". (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has been linked with a move away from the club, and multiple teams are keen on him.

Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the twenty-one-year-old central midfielder. He is regarded as one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that top teams want to sign him.

He has the attributes to develop into a world-class midfielder. Wharton has been labelled as an “outstanding” player.

Boost for Liverpool in Adam Wharton pursuit

According to Fichajes, the player wants to join Liverpool during the 2026 summer window, and he is prepared to snub opportunities to join the other three clubs.

The development will come as a huge boost for Liverpool. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League champions can get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and signing the England international would be a wise decision. He is already one of the best midfielders in the league, and he will only improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for the Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to build a formidable midfield unit after the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Signing the Crystal Palace star would be an interesting investment for them.

Chelsea and Man United keen on Wharton

Chelsea and Manchester United have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and another quality central midfielder would be ideal. Wharton could complete the Chelsea midfield alongside Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández. At Manchester United, he would be a quality acquisition as well.

He will want to join a club capable of fighting for major trophies, and Liverpool could provide him with that opportunity. It is no surprise that he is keen on joining them. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. He is likely to cost around £60-70 million. Even though the asking price is quite expensive, the player has the potential to justify the investment in future.