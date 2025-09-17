Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's first goal. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool picked up a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League earlier tonight.

Despite leading 2-0 within the first six minutes of the game, Liverpool found themselves on level terms after the 81st minute. Two goals from Marcos Llorente and countless missed chances from the home team allowed the Spanish outfit to get back into the game.

Virgil van Dijk scored a late winner for his side in stoppage time.

Liverpool opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the game, thanks to a deflected effort from Andrew Robertson. They doubled the advantage a couple of minutes later through Mohamed Salah.

Watch: Virgil van Dijk scores late winner as Liverpool lead 3-2 in stoppage time

Andrew Robertson on late win and his goal

Speaking to the media after the game, Robertson said: “I was just trying to get in the line of the keeper, so he couldn’t see. It’s a great finish, give me the Puskas award now! But no, honestly, I didn’t know anything about it. It was a great start, and thank goodness it went in. “We’ve got a lot of new players, they need to settle in. Playing for a big club like this isn’t easy. They’ve all done really well. They’re the future. They’re the ones going to take this club forward. They’ve shown glimpses and they’re only going to get better.”

Liverpool leave it late again

Liverpool have now scored five late winners in all competitions this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out more comfortable wins in the coming weeks. Even though they have demonstrated incredible mentality to win games right at the end, it is unsustainable, and Liverpool will need to manage better going forward.

Overall, it was an impressive performance from Liverpool, and they created multiple opportunities. They managed to carve open the Spanish outfit time and again. They will need to be more clinical with their finishing and convert the chances in the upcoming matches.

