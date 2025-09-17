Riccardo Calafiori celebrates with Arsenal goal-scorer Gabriel Martinelli (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The superb form of Arsenal left-back Riccardo Calafiori looks to have had a serious impact on Myles Lewis-Skelly’s playing opportunities this season.

That’s according to Charles Watts, who says he was surprised not to see Lewis-Skelly getting a chance to start away to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League last night.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that this looks like proof that it’s going to be a whole new challenge for Lewis-Skelly this season even if the “exceptional” Calafiori carries on performing like this.

The Italy international had some issues staying fit last term, but it now seems clear that if he’s able to stay injury-free he’s going to be a force to be reckoned with.

It might even mean that Lewis-Skelly will have to try moving into midfield if he is to get back onto the pitch on a regular basis, according to Watts.

Charles Watts on Riccardo Calafiori and Myles Lewis-Skelly

“I really expected Myles Lewis-Skelly to start against Athletic on Tuesday night,” Watts said.

“Riccardo Calafiori has been exceptional so far this season and I think he is a certainty to start against Manchester City this weekend.

“So with that in mind, I thought Arteta would use the game in Bilbao to give Calafiori a bit of a breather and to give Lewis-Skelly his first start of the season.

“But he did neither. He started Calafiori and when he did make a change late on, It was new boy Piero Hincapie who came on for his debut down the left hand side.

“So I do think it might be a bit of a struggle for Lewis-Skelly to get the sort of game time he would like at the moment, but it’s a long season and he will get plenty of minutes. He just needs to stay a bit patient.

“Last season was such a wild ride for him and his ascent to the top was remarkable given his age and how he was viewed at the start of the campaign.

“From out of nowhere he was starting games for Arsenal, for England and he earned himself a new long-term contract. It was an incredible six months for the youngster, but now he has to go through some tougher times.

“And that could be good for him and his career. When you are at a club of the nature of Arsenal, things do not come easy. You are always going to have to fight for your place.

“Maybe we will see him a bit more in his more natural midfield position. It is a possibility, but again he has top class players ahead of him who are also competing for minutes in that position.

“The squad is so stacked now players are going to have to fight for every minute they get on the pitch and Lewis-Skelly is certainly finding that out at the moment.”