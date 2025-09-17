“Same DNA” – Arsenal legend pays ultimate compliment to new Gunners signing

Mikel Arteta and Martin Keown (Photo by Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images, TNT Sports)

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has heaped praise onto summer signing Cristhian Mosquera after another strong display in the Gunners’ defence.

The talented young Spaniard joined from Valencia in the summer for just £13m, as reported by BBC Sport and others, and that now looks like an absolute bargain.

There could be bigger tests to come for Mosquera, but for the time being he’s settle in absolutely brilliantly, and ensured that Arsenal haven’t missed William Saliba while he’s been out injured.

Speaking in the video clip below, former AFC defender Keown paid Mosquera a huge compliment by saying he looks already like he’s of the same “DNA” as Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes…

"Mobile, quick, strong!" ? Martin Keown and Steve McManaman full of praise for Arsenal's Cristhian Mosquera ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/LYzQJIYwGi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 16, 2025

“I think it’s a good purchase,” Keown said. “He’s in the same DNA as Saliba and Gabriel.

“I didn’t know if (Jakub) Kiwior was quite at the level of the other two if I’m being honest. This fella…mobile, quick, strong.

“There’s a lot more to come, and he’s put in some brilliant performances.”

Arsenal look like they’ve struck gold with bargain Cristhian Mosquera transfer

Arsenal may have let Kiwior go this summer, but they still have some serious depth in defence thanks to the arrivals of Mosquera and Piero Hincapie.

We’re yet to see much of Hincapie on the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side, but Mosquera has been a revelation since arriving in north London.

Arsenal made plenty of exciting signings this summer, such as Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi, so fans could be forgiven for initially not thinking that much about the purchase of Mosquera.

Still, the 21-year-old is proving to be a real find, and it’s encouraging that the club can seemingly combine ambitious big-name signings with smart bits of business like this.

One imagines Saliba will go back into the starting XI soon, but credit to Mosquera for making himself look pretty hard to drop!