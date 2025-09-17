Exclusive: Arsenal praised for pulling off “absolute steal” in the transfer market

Cristhian Mosquera in action for Arsenal against Athletic Bilbao (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been praised for the “absolute steal” they pulled off with the £13m signing of Cristhian Mosquera in this summer’s transfer window.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Charles Watts explained that Mosquera was “faultless” again last night as the Gunners won 2-0 away to Athletic Bilbao.

The talented 21-year-old has already ended up playing a bit more than expected due to the injury to William Saliba in recent matches.

However, Arsenal have barely missed Saliba, which is certainly a pretty impressive feat by Mosquera as he’s been the perfect replacement.

The Spain Under-23 international might soon have to go back to a place on the bench, but given that he only cost £13m, he’s proven a masterful piece of business by Arsenal.

Cristhian Mosquera earns big praise from Arsenal expert

Discussing Mosquera’s form, Watts gave him the huge compliment of describing his performances as “faultless”, whilst making it clear just how little Saliba’s absence has seemed to matter.

“Clean sheet and two good goals. You just can’t complain about that. It was the perfect start to the new Champions League campaign and it was no surprise to see Mikel Arteta delighted afterwards,” Watts wrote.

“He knew how tough that game had been and was clearly overjoyed with the three points.

“Defensively they were so good again. Gabriel was fantastic, as was Jurrien Timber and I thought Declan Rice had a great second half after enduring a pretty difficult opening 45 minutes.

“But Cristhian Mosquera was the star of the show for me. He was absolutely exceptional, yet again. He was faultless, as he has been from the first moment we saw him in an Arsenal shirt.

“For all of the transfer business done by the club during the summer, so far he looks to be the best. For £13 million he looks an absolute steal. The biggest compliment you can give him is that Arsenal do not look like they are missing William Saliba right now.”