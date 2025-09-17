Mikel Arteta during Arsenal's victory over Leeds in the Premier League. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and Arsenal have been trying to sign him.

The Gunners reportedly wanted to sign the player during the January transfer window last season, and they wanted to sign Agoume earlier this summer as well. However, they have not been able to get the deal done.

Brighton join Lucien Agoume race

They will now face competition from Brighton, who are keen on the 23-year-old French midfielder, as per TBR.

He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League; he could prove to be an excellent addition for the Seagulls. Agoume has been described as a player with an “extraordinary physique”.

Can Arsenal sign Agoume?

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to return for him in the upcoming window. They need more physicality and defensive cover in the midfield, and the 23-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

He is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Arsenal could be the ideal destination for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have been fighting for the league title and the UEFA Champions League consistently. They could win a major trophy soon, and Agoume will want to be a part of their project.

Arsenal have the resources to beat Brighton to his signature. They have the pull to convince the player to join the club as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 23-year-old will want to test himself at a high level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him and help him improve further.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can agree on a deal with Sevilla in the coming months.