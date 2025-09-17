(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the highly rated African attacker Prince Amoako.

The 18-year-old joined Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer from their famed Right to Dream academy in Accra. He has scored four goals in his first eight games, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his development.

Arsenal and Spurs keen on Amoako

According to a report from TBR Football, multiple clubs from across Europe are keen on the player, and they could look to make a move in January. Even though he has only recently joined a new club. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 18-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has been likened to Mohammed Kudus stylistically. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for him, and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham will be attractive destinations.

Both clubs have done well to develop young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of the African as well. They could nurture him into a future star. He has tremendous potential, and he should look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development.

Premier League move could tempt Prince Amoako

Opportunities in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham make a move for the player in 2026. They have the resources to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with an official proposal.

They will face competition from several European clubs, and the English club should look to act quickly in order to get the deal done. Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle are monitoring the young attacker along with European heavyweights like Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Marseille.

