“No way…” – Thierry Henry gives scathing analysis of poor Viktor Gyokeres moment for Arsenal

Thierry Henry analyses a poor Viktor Gyokeres touch (CBS Sports)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has probably earned the right to have some pretty high standards, and he showed that with his analysis of Viktor Gyokeres last night.

Speaking as a pundit on CBS Sports, Henry singled out one poor moment from Gyokeres in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in yesterday evening’s Champions League clash.

Although the Gunners ended up winning thanks to two late goals from substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, there was a big opportunity wasted by Gyokeres earlier in the game.

Watch below as Henry was in disbelief that Gyokeres produced two really poor touches on what looked like a fantastic opportunity on the break…

[Pictures from CBS Sports]

Henry said there is “no way” the defenders should have been able to catch Gyokeres from that position, but his poor touches let him down.

The Sweden international has started well since joining Arsenal, but this perhaps showed one limitation of his game.

Is Thierry Henry being a bit harsh on Viktor Gyokeres?

In fairness to Gyokeres, he’s not Thierry Henry, and perhaps this was a slightly harsh judgement from someone who was one of the greatest strikers of all time.

At his peak, the Frenchman combined pace, strength, technique and clinical finishing to make him the perfect all-round forward.

Watching the clip above back, it’s certainly easy to see why Henry would view this as a big chance to get a clear run at goal and probably to go on and score.

For most players, however, it’s probably not as simple as that, and while Gyokeres is a clinical finisher, he’s perhaps not the quickest.

Not everyone can have a bit of everything like Henry did!

Do you think this is fair analysis, or is Henry expecting too much from players who aren’t as good as he was? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!