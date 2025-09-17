Player “affected” by €40m Chelsea transfer bid, says Fabrizio Romano

Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring for Barcelona
Fermin Lopez celebrates scoring for Barcelona (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez was reportedly affected by the Chelsea transfer saga that emerged this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on YouTube, the Italian journalist explained that the Blues made a €40m bid to Barca for Lopez, though of course the deal didn’t end up going through.

Barcelona will be glad to have kept this exciting talent, with Lopez starting to show his best form in recent games, even if the distraction of Chelsea’s transfer interest was an issue at first.

Romano has suggested Lopez was “affected by the speculation”, though now he is more relaxed and focused.

Chelsea missed out on Fermin Lopez transfer

See below for Romano’s analysis, with the reporter also making it very clear that the Spaniard was never looking to leave the Nou Camp.

It seems Chelsea’s interest has been there for some time, and although the bid would be distracting for anyone, it seems it was never in the player’s mind to leave.

It will be interesting to see if this changes in the future, as it may be that Chelsea will still push again to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Fermin Lopez celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Valencia
Fermin Lopez celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Valencia (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea made other attacking signings instead

In fairness, however, Chelsea spent big on other attacking midfield players this summer, bringing in Jamie Gittens, Estevao Willian and Alejandro Garnacho.

Facundo Buonanotte also joined CFC on loan from Brighton, while there is now also understood to be interest in the likes of Morgan Rogers, Kenan Yildiz and Malick Fofana.

That follows Chelsea also missing out on another target, Xavi Simons, so it seems clear that the west London giants remain keen on adding another player to that area of their squad.

Lopez could be ideal in terms of his playing style, but it’s perhaps not worth Chelsea pursuing him if he is keen to remain where he is.

