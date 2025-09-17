Chelsea feel they have future £200m talent on their hands + that they’re about to sign another

Enzo Maresca, Estevao Willian, and Liam Delap (Photo by Harry Murphy, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Chelsea reportedly feel they have a potential £200m talent on their hands in the form of Brazilian winger Estevao Willian.

The exciting wonderkid joined the Blues this summer from Palmeiras, and it’s already easy to see why he’s been so highly regarded for some time now.

Chelsea will no doubt hope he can continue to develop into one of the very finest players in world football, and that might present an opportunity to cash in on him for a huge profit.

According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea do seem to believe internally that Estevao has it in him to reach a market value as high as £200m.

On top of that, Phillips claims that Chelsea have similar high hopes for a signing who’s on the way in 2026.

Chelsea feel Dastan Satpaev can replicate Estevao Willian

Phillips states that CFC will be signing Kazakhstan wonderkid Dastan Satpaev in 2026, and that he’s seen as someone who could be in the same category as Estevao.

It will perhaps be some time before we know for sure how good these young players can really be, but what seems pretty clear at the moment is that Chelsea’s recruitment team clearly has an eye for the very best talents around the globe.

Chelsea have invested a lot in players like Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, and Cole Palmer to good effect, and more recent signings like Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato, Joao Pedro and Alejandro Garnacho could also all have very bright futures.

The key now will be Enzo Maresca getting the best out of them and helping them get the playing time they need to develop and gain experience which can take them to the next level.