Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona youngster Marc Bernal.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are looking to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and they have identified the 18-year-old as a long-term target.

Bernal has been linked with clubs like Manchester United and Newcastle United as well.

Chelsea keen on Bernal

They were initially keen on signing Fermin Lopez from Barcelona, but they have now turned their attention towards Bernal. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder is a tremendous prospect with a bright future, and he could develop into a star for Chelsea with the right guidance. The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the young midfielder. Chelsea have done well to groom young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, the midfielder has returned from a serious injury. Bernal was on the sidelines for 383 days with ACL damage. He missed 61 matches during that period. He will need time to get back to his best and regain his fitness levels.

Marc Bernal needs game time

In addition to that, he is unlikely to be a regular starter for Chelsea, and therefore, a move in the near future seems unlikely. The 18-year-old needs to play more often in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club will not benefit him. He should only consider joining Chelsea if they can provide him with a clear pathway for his development and provide him with gametime assurance as well.

There is no doubt that Chelsea could use more depth in the middle of the park. The 18-year-old could be a quality alternative to Moises Caicedo in the long run. Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and Chelsea have the finances to tempt them. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.