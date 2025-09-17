A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi continues to be linked with a move away from the club, and his former club, Chelsea, have now joined the race.

The 25-year-old will be a free agent in the summer, and Chelsea are keen on securing his services on a bargain.

Chelsea to move for Marc Guehi

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Chelsea are looking to make a move for the England international defender, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are prepared to wait until the end of the season in order to get the deal completed. The player will be a free agent in the summer. He is unlikely to sign a new contract with Crystal Palace.

Brown said to Football Insider: “It’s a huge bargain if you can get a player of Guehi’s quality on a free transfer. “Chelsea are the latest team I’ve heard are looking to make a move because he came through their academy so that could be a bit of an advantage to them.”

He was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool during the summer transfer window, but the transfer collapsed in the end. Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute after failing to secure a replacement.

Chelsea could use Guehi

Meanwhile, Chelsea have looked vulnerable defensively. They need to replace some of their central defensive options, and they have had persistent injury problems in the defensive unit as well. Signing a quality central defender should be a top priority for them.

Signing Guéhi on a free transfer would be a huge bargain. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to return to the club. He has been labelled as an “exceptional” player.

Liverpool are likely to be interested in the player as well, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The twenty-five-year-old has already agreed to join the Premier League champions once, and it would not be a surprise if he is keen on joining them in the summer.

Whoever ends up signing him could have a tremendous asset on their hands.