Cole Palmer #10 of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mates Joao Pedro and Reece James. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Reece James has suffered from persistent injury problems in recent seasons.

He remains an important player for the club, and his performances have been outstanding whenever he is fit. However, his lack of availability is a huge concern. He missed 26 matches for club and country last season.

There have been rumours of a potential departure in recent months, but a report from TBR Football claims that Chelsea have no plans of letting the player move on, and they view him as a key part of their future.

Chelsea want to keep Reece James

Despite the speculations, Chelsea are not ready to sanction his departure anytime soon. They are happy with the way the player is developing, and they are not looking to replace him anytime soon.

James is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs in the world when he is fit, and it will be interesting to see if he can get over his injury problems. There is no doubt that he would be an exceptional option for Chelsea if he can stay fit. The Blues will be hoping to win major trophies in the coming seasons, and they need to keep players like him at the club. James is not just a good defender, he is also a leader in the dressing room. Keeping him at the club should be a top priority for Chelsea.

James has been a key player

The defender has been a key figure under Enzo Maresca, and it is no surprise that Chelsea want to keep him at the club for the long term. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to play as much as possible in the coming seasons. Chelsea have recently won a couple of trophies, and they will look to get back to the top of English football. They will want to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League. Keeping the Englishman at the club will be crucial.

Chelsea fans will certainly hope that James can stay fit and available for the team in the coming months. He has played in all four of their Premier League matches this season, and he will look to get over his injury nightmare and get back to playing regularly.