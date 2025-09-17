Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

According to a report via Fichajes, the player could be available for a fee of around €50 million during the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs are willing to pay up for him.

The report claims that Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and they could sanction the departure of the defender if an offer of around €50 million is presented.

Chelsea could use Ronald Araujo

Chelsea need more quality and depth in the defensive unit. They have looked vulnerable at the back, and players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile do not have any future at the club. Levi Colwill is currently sidelined with an injury as well. Chelsea could use a quality central defender, and the Barcelona star would be the ideal acquisition for them.

He will bring defensive quality and composure to the Chelsea back line. He is also versatile enough to operate centrally as well as on the flanks. He could be an asset for Chelsea going forward. Araujo has been labelled as an “extraordinary” defender.

The 26-year-old is still at the peak of his powers, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Araujo could fancy a move

Chelsea and Tottenham have exciting projects at their disposal. They have quality managers as well. The defender could be tempted to join them.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from Liverpool for Araujo as well. The Premier League champions could lose Ibrahima Konate in the coming months, and they need to replace him. It will be interesting to see where the Barcelona defender ends up eventually.

As far as Spurs are concerned, they need another reliable defender to support Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. Araujo would be ideal for Tottenham.