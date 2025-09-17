(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool paid a substantial fee to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window, but the German International is yet to hit top form.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been criticised for his performances so far, and former Premier League footballer Jason Cundy has slammed the Liverpool star for his mediocre performances. He has failed to register a goal or assist in the league so far.

Florian Wirtz has been mediocre

Cundy revealed on talkSPORT that the German International has gone under the radar and escaped criticism, despite his mediocre performances. He believes that Wirtz could come under fire if Liverpool drops points in the coming weeks.

According to Cundy, the only reason the 22-year-old has escaped criticism is because Liverpool have won all of their Premier League matches so far.

He said: “Can we talk about Wirtz? He’s gone under the radar. He’s been non-existent!”.

Wirtz is an elite talent

Wirtz is a world-class talent, and Liverpool paid an absurd amount of money for him. They would have expected him to hit the ground running and establish himself as one of the best players at the club. So far, the midfielder has not been able to do that. Wirtz is still adapting to life in English football, and there is no doubt that he could develop into a key player for the club in future.

Liverpool will need to be patient with the 22-year-old and let him develop at his own pace.

Wirtz was exceptional in the Bundesliga, and he helped Leverkusen win the League title. He will be expected to guide Liverpool to league titles and the UEFA Champions League. He is regarded as one of the finest young players in football right now, and naturally, expectations are high.

In addition to that, Liverpool have paid a significant amount of money for the player and therefore he is under pressure to perform immediately.