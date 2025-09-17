Just In: Jose Mourinho set to return to management with Champions League club

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Benfica have entered advanced negotiations with José Mourinho to become their next head coach, following the sudden dismissal of Bruno Lage overnight.

The developments have sent shockwaves through Portuguese football, as the Lisbon giants appear to be moving quickly to secure one of the most decorated managers in the modern era.

Romano reports that Mourinho, who has been out of work since leaving Fenerbahce recently, has already opened the door to a sensational return to Benfica.

The 62-year-old tactician is eager to step back into management immediately, and the timing appears to align perfectly with Benfica’s urgent need for a new leader.

Jose Mourinho is in discussions with Benfica

Discussions between the two parties are described as “advanced,” with the prospect of an agreement being finalised in the very near future.

The Portuguese coach briefly managed Benfica in 2000 at the very start of his career, before embarking on a journey that took him to Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, winning domestic titles and European honours along the way.

Returning now, after more than two decades, would be seen as a full-circle moment for both the coach and the club.

For Benfica, the appeal is obvious. The club is under mounting pressure to reassert its dominance both domestically and in Europe, especially after recent disappointments in the Champions League.

The Portuguese club suffered a surprise 3-2 defeat against Qarabag in the Champions League on Tuesday night, despite leading 2-0 at one stage.

The Special One is close to coming back

If the deal is sealed, as Romano suggests is possible, Benfica fans could soon be welcoming home one of Portugal’s most famous footballing sons.

A Jose Mourinho return to Estádio da Luz would not only galvanise the club’s supporters but also reignite global attention on Portuguese football.

Mourinho was recently linked with a move back to Man United due to the club’s poor form under Ruben Amorim but the Portuguese has now decided to move back to his country for a new chapter with Benfica.

West Ham United were the other Premier League club linked with the Portuguese icon.

