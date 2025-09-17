Just In: Man United announce record revenue despite Champions League absence

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United have reported record revenues of £666.5 million for the fiscal year 2025, even though the club did not feature in the UEFA Champions League.

This figure represents the highest ever in the club’s history, underlining the enduring commercial power of the Old Trafford brand.

While revenues reached historic levels, the club still recorded an operating loss of £18.4m. However, this was a significant improvement on the £69.3m loss reported in 2024, reflecting the positive impact of cost management and new commercial strategies.

Sacking Erik ten Hag had financial implications

Part of the financial burden came from £36.6m in exceptional costs, including the compensation packages following the departure of former manager Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff.

On the revenue side, the Red Devils celebrated growth across key areas:

Matchday income rose by 17%, driven by record-breaking ticket sales and memberships. Despite the lack of Champions League football, Old Trafford remained a packed venue throughout the season, with fan engagement higher than ever.

Commercial revenue grew by 10%, marking the first full year of United’s lucrative front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Snapdragon, which has been described as one of the most valuable partnerships in world football.

Looking ahead, Manchester United have introduced revenue guidance for fiscal 2026, projecting between £640m and £660m, alongside an adjusted EBITDA forecast of £180m to £200m.

This suggests the club expects slightly lower revenues in the short term, but a stronger operating margin as cost-reduction measures begin to take effect.

United CEO Omar Berrada struck an optimistic tone in his statement:

“We are working hard to improve the club in all areas. On the field, we are pleased with the additions we have made to our men’s and women’s first-team squads over the summer, as we build for the long term. Off the field, we are emerging from a period of structural and leadership change with a refreshed, streamlined organisation equipped to deliver on our sporting and commercial objectives. As we start to feel the benefits of our cost-reduction programme, there is significant potential for improved financial performance, which will, in turn, support our overriding priority: success on the pitch.”

Man United need to work on success on the pitch now

For United supporters, the report highlights a club that remains financially resilient despite recent turbulence on the pitch.

The key challenge moving forward will be translating these record-breaking commercial and matchday numbers into consistent success in domestic and European competitions.

The Red Devils are currently struggling under Ruben Amorim but the owners still have faith in the manager to turn things around at Old Trafford.

