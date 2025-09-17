(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Liverpool are against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and they are currently 2-1 up after the first half.

Early goals from Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a tremendous start, and they have controlled the game for the majority of the first half. However, they will be disappointed with a late goal from Marcos Llorente, which has allowed Atletico Madrid a way back into the game.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can produce a strong performance in the second half and get the job done.

Gravenberch has done well

Meanwhile, former Everton star Leon Osman has claimed that Ryan Gravenberch has been the best player on the pitch. The Liverpool midfielder has been outstanding over the last 12 months, and he continues to show why he is one of the most gifted midfielders in European football right now.

Leon Osman said on BBC: “Until Atletico scored, that half was Liverpool’s best of the season in terms of being in control. A big reason for that was Ryan Gravenberch, who has been ridiculously good so far. He’s been the best player on the pitch.”

The 23-year-old Netherlands International has helped Liverpool control the tempo of the game, and he has helped them out defensively as well.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a key player

Arne Slot will be delighted with the performances of the Netherlands International so far. The midfielder will look to build on his impressive start to the season and continue performing at a high level. Liverpool will be hoping to win the league title and the UEFA Champions League this season, and the Dutchman will have to perform at his best for that to happen.

He was crucial to their title win last season, and he is likely to play an integral role once again this season.