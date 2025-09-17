Man United decide when to sack Ruben Amorim with two replacements lined up

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to reports from IndyKaila News, Manchester United are preparing what has been described internally as a “secret operation” named International Reset, which could lead to the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim.

The plan is reportedly timed around the October international break, though sources indicate that the decision could come sooner if results do not show drastic improvement.

The atmosphere around Old Trafford has grown increasingly tense, with senior figures in the dressing room said to be bracing themselves for official confirmation of Amorim’s potential departure.

Man United are looking to sack Ruben Amorim

IndyKaila News suggests that confidential documents already exist within the club, detailing the next steps should the Portuguese coach be relieved of his duties.

This revelation has only heightened speculation that his tenure is on the brink of collapse.

Amorim, who arrived at Manchester United amid much optimism, has found it difficult to imprint his philosophy on a squad already under pressure from recent underwhelming campaigns.

United have struggled to perform this season and with just four points from their first four league matches this season and the elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town, the club has regressed despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window.

The growing unease within the squad, coupled with poor results, has accelerated the board’s consideration of alternatives.

Red Devils have replacements in mind

IndyKaila News has also revealed that the club’s hierarchy has already compiled a managerial shortlist in preparation for a possible change.

Among the leading candidates are Oliver Glasner, the current Crystal Palace boss admired for his tactical acumen, and Andoni Iraola, who has impressed with his work at Bournemouth.

With tension in the boardroom described as “boiling point,” Amorim’s future hangs by a thread.

Unless United can deliver immediate and convincing results in the coming weeks, the “International Reset” plan may be activated, ending his stint in charge before it has truly had time to take shape.

Report: Man United eyeing three-time Premier League winner as Amorim alternative