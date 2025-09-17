The huge sum Manchester United would have to pay to sack Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United would reportedly have to pay as much as €14m to sack Ruben Amorim as their manager.

There has been a lot of speculation about Amorim’s future after a poor start to the season for Man Utd, who were beaten 3-0 by rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

The Red Devils have also drawn with Fulham and lost at home to Arsenal so far this season, while League Two side Grimsby Town surprisingly knocked them out of the Carabao Cup.

It seems Amorim is still safe for now, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook in the X post below, but it remains to be seen how much longer he’ll have to turn things around…

I have not said this…. Said I can see the players losing faith soon in the system. Hierarchy still backing Amorim to succeed. https://t.co/iFGQIIyGjW — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) September 17, 2025

A report from Fichajes states that Amorim would cost as much as €14m to sack, which might be why the club are yet to take that leap.

Still, their report cites various outlets that also claim Amorim might only have three games left to save his job, so we could see change very soon.

Should Manchester United stick with Ruben Amorim?

Amorim didn’t exactly inherit an easy situation when he took over at Old Trafford, and none of his predecessors have really fared that well in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

MUFC have gone through David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag before Amorim, and it’s not clear that making yet another change would do all that much.

Still, Amorim’s side have been particularly poor, with United finishing 15th in the Premier League table last season and losing to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Since the Portuguese tactician took over, their form is right up there with the worst in the league, and that surely means it’s worth thinking about a possible replacement.