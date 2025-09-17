Man United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the Burnley game (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Shea Lacey has been impressing at the youth level, and he has been tipped for first-team chances.

According to a report from United In Focus, the 17-year-old winger is highly rated at the club, and the Old Trafford hierarchy is willing to sanction his departure on loan so that he can get regular first-team football.

They will allow him to leave in January if Ruben Amorim does not provide him with opportunities between now and the winter transfer window. The 17-year-old needs opportunities to continue his development. He has shown his quality at the youth level, and he is certainly good enough for cameos with the first team.

Lacey is a future asset

Lacey is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and Manchester United must nurture him properly. He could develop into an important first-team player for the club in future. It will be interesting to see if Amorim is willing to give him opportunities in the coming months.

Manchester United have made a disappointing start to the season, and they are currently struggling. It will be difficult for the Portuguese manager to give opportunities to young players now. Even if Lacey is given an opportunity, he will be under tremendous pressure given the way the team has performed so far.

Report: Man United make decision on Ruben Amorim successor

Shea Lacey should go out on loan

Perhaps sending him out on loan in January would be ideal for his development. He is a long-term prospect, and Manchester United must plan his development carefully.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks. The youngster will certainly hope for opportunities in the cup games. With that said, Manchester United crashed out of the English League Cup against Grimsby Town, and that will be a huge blow for young players. The likes of Lacey could have had opportunities to prove their qualities in the League Cup.

The huge sum Manchester United would have to pay to sack Ruben Amorim