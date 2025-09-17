Newcastle given selection boost for Barcelona game thanks to Champions League rule

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle reacts during the defeat to Liverpool
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle reacts during the defeat to Liverpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been given a major boost as Anthony Gordon can play in tomorrow night’s Champions League game against Barcelona.

The England international has been suspended for recent matches due to the red card he picked up in the defeat to Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Thankfully, however, Newcastle will be able to field Gordon in the Champions League as his suspension isn’t valid for European competition.

Gordon’s ban is only for domestic games, so that’s a big boost for Eddie Howe as he prepares for this huge clash against a top opponent.

Anthony Gordon lining up for England
Anthony Gordon lining up for England (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Can Newcastle cause an upset against Barcelona?

Newcastle enjoyed a famous Champions League victory at home to Paris Saint-Germain a couple of years ago, but can they repeat that against Barca tomorrow evening?

The Catalan giants are the reigning champions in La Liga and one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, so this will not be an easy game.

Newcastle have also endured a difficult summer, losing star striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool, though Nick Woltemade has come in to replace him and has started brightly.

It should be an intriguing game and it’s sure to be a great atmosphere as always at St James’ Park.

