“The discussions..”: What Eddie Howe said to convince top talent to join Newcastle

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Eddie Howe celebrates after a Newcastle win (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Newcastle United completed a club record deal to sign Nick Woltemade during the summer transfer window.

They have shelled out a package of €90 million to sign the German international.

Woltemade had an exceptional season with VfB Stuttgart last time out (17 goals and three assists), and he is highly rated across Europe. There is no doubt that Woltemade is a promising young player with a bright future, and he could develop into a key player for Newcastle in the long run.

He has been brought in as a replacement for Alexander Isak, who has joined Liverpool.

How Eddie Howe convinced Woltemade

The German International managed to score on his Premier League debut for Newcastle, and he has now revealed what manager Eddie Howe told him to convince him regarding the move.

Woltemade was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich all summer, but the German champions failed to get the deal done.

“The discussions with the coach were good from the start,” he said via SportWitness.

“I was immediately shown a clear plan and a path forward. The people are keen to work with me here. I’m very pleased about that.”

Nick Woltemade had an impressive debut

Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's first goal
Nick Woltemade of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team’s first goal. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Woltemade will be delighted with the start he has made to his Premier League career. He managed to find the back of the net on his debut, and he will look to build on that. He has the physicality and technical attributes to thrive in English football, and it will be interesting to see if he can fill the void left by Isak.

Newcastle have paid a tremendous amount of money for him, but he has the potential to justify the investment. If he can score goals consistently, the move could prove to be a shrewd investment in the long run.

