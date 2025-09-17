Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Maresca, and Pedro Neto (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has no plans to return to Stamford Bridge upon the expiry of his loan deal.

The striker is on loan at German club Bayern Munich, but his agent has confirmed that the player does not see a future at Chelsea anymore. He also revealed that Jackson does not have a good relationship with Enzo Maresca.

Before the summer move, Jackson’s agent had revealed the striker’s frustrations at the London club.

Nicolas Jackson agent on his Chelsea future

When asked if his client would play for Chelsea again, Jackson’s agent said to The Daily Mail: “Absolutely not. Absolutely not. “Today at Chelsea, the relationship with [Enzo] Maresca isn’t necessarily the best. We’re never going to bite the hand that feeds us because Chelsea allowed him to find the European level. “He was there for two years and scored 30 goals, so he always had a good relationship. After, it’s true that the red cards complicated it at Chelsea. Today, we’re looking towards Bayern having a good season. We will see what is best for him. But it’s true that Bayern is a priority for him for a long time.”

Chelsea have already invested in two strikers this summer, and Jackson would have been a fringe player for them had he stayed at the club. He has no future at Chelsea, and it would be ideal for him to move on permanently. It will be interesting to see where he ends up next season. Bayern Munich have signed him on loan, but they do not have the option to sign him permanently.

Where will Jackson end up?

It remains to be seen whether the striker can impress sufficiently and convince the German champions to invest in him next summer. The comments from his agent have clearly ended any chance of the player having a future at Chelsea. The Blues will be looking to get rid of him permanently as well. They will hope to recoup a substantial amount of money from his departure.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he has shown that in the Premier League. He will look to get his career back on track with regular football in Germany now. It will be interesting to see if he can hold down a starting spot alongside Harry Kane.

The England International will be the first-choice striker at the German club, and Jackson will have to work hard in training to convince the manager to give him regular opportunities alongside Kane.