New Arsenal signing praised for surprise impact but told to improve one area

Arsenal players celebrate in the win over Athletic Bilbao (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

New Arsenal signing Noni Madueke has been praised by Gunners expert Charles Watts for a surprisingly strong start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Watts explained that he was pleasantly surprised with how Madueke had started since joining Arsenal from Chelsea.

However, while the 23-year-old got a lot of hype for his display in the win over Nottingham Forest last weekend, there’s clearly still some room for improvement.

While it’s a positive to have Madueke’s ability on the ball, there’s perhaps still a need for more end-product from him, as he’s yet to pick up a goal or assist.

Noni Madueke has improved at Arsenal but can still do better

Discussing Madueke’s impact at Arsenal, Watts said: “Noni Madueke had another lively game on Tuesday night, backing up his impressive performance against Nottingham Forest.

“You’ve got to give him a lot of credit for the way he has come into the club and performed, given the scrutiny he was under when he arrived.

“I have to admit I’m surprised at how good he has looked. His quality on the ball and his ability to beat his man is something that Arsenal have lacked over the past few years.

“I always viewed him as a player with ability, but the ease in which he can glide past defenders has caught me a bit by surprise I have to say.

“The key thing for him now is adding genuine end product and that will be what Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff will be looking for from him.

“Beating his man time and time again is all well and good, but if the end product is lacking after that then a lot of his good work will be wasted.

“That’s what stands Bukayo Saka out from everyone. With Saka, you know the end product is there. He might not be as flashy, but he’s deadly.

“Whether it be goals or assists, Saka produces time and time again and that’s what Madueke has to aspire to.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope Madueke can continue to progress, but it will be interesting to see what the starting line up looks like once Bukayo Saka is back to full fitness.

While Saka is out, however, there’s no doubt that AFC now have much better squad depth in attack than they did during their injury crisis last season.