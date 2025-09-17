Report: Liverpool realise first team starter is leaving by lining up move for his replacement

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly setting their sights on Ronald Araujo of Barcelona as a potential long-term replacement for Ibrahima Konaté, whose future at Anfield is increasingly uncertain.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League defending champions are interested in a move for Barcelona star as they prepare for life without Konaté.

The French defender is refusing to sign a new deal at Anfield and he is being consistently linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Konaté’s current deal with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, and talks over a renewal have apparently hit obstacles. With the defender yet to agree new terms, the Reds may already be planning for the possibility that he will move on.

Liverpool face competition to sign Ronald Araujo

While Araujo seems like a strong candidate, the move isn’t without its complications. Liverpool aren’t alone. Other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, are reportedly monitoring Araujo’s situation. That increases the likelihood of a bidding war, which could push the price higher.

Some reports suggest that Araujo has lost part of his guaranteed starting status in certain fixtures at Barca. That could either work as motivation or raise doubts about his current form and match sharpness.

Liverpool will have to consider whether Araujo is ready for the constant intensity and physical demands of Premier League football.

Arne Slot’s side have already lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid in the summer and Konaté could become the next star to ditch Anfield for a move to Santiago Bernabeu.

Reds need a reliable defender to replace Konate

With Konaté potentially departing, Liverpool need someone who can step up and anchor the defense quickly.

Araujo is an experienced player who has not only got the experience of winning trophies with Barcelona but he is also someone who is physical and has pace to deal with attacking threats.

Although the Reds remain interested in signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace having failed to sign him in the summer transfer window, their intention to sign Araujo perhaps suggest that they are not only preparing for life without Konaté but also looking for a long term replacement of Virgil Van Dijk.

