Report: Man United make decision on Ruben Amorim successor

Ruben Amorim and the Man United logo (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

At Manchester United, speculation is mounting surrounding the future of head coach Rúben Amorim.

Recent reports paint a picture of a club under pressure, but one that, for now, remains publicly committed to its manager.

According to GiveMeSport, the club has not yet taken steps to appoint a successor.

As things stand, United are not lining up replacements, a sign that, despite fan frustration and a troubling run of results, the board are hoping Amorim can turn the tide.

Man United struggles are refusing to end

The concern is not minor. United’s start to the Premier League season has been their worst in decades, with only four points from four games.

Losses to top opposition, including a bruising 3–0 defeat against Manchester City, have only added scrutiny.

Critics point to Amorim’s stubbornness over tactical setup, squad selection, and his insistence on playing styles that some feel don’t suit the players currently at his disposal.

United’s board still express support for Amorim. No replacement has been lined up, and no official decision has been made to terminate his contract.

This backing may be influenced by contractual complexities, financial implications, or simply the belief that stability could pay off if results pick up.

Ruben Amorim is still under severe pressure

While the club has not made any decisive move towards replacing Amorim, there is increasing pressure, fueled by bad results and growing media and fan disquiet.

A short run of fixtures will likely define his near future. If that stretch does not produce improved performances, it could all still change for Amorim at the club.

The Red Devils face Chelsea, Sunderland and Brentford in their next three matches and Amorim and his team’s performances will be watched closely.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will consider sacking Ruben Amorim if this happens at Man United