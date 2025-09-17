Report: Newcastle United line up move to sign Man United playmaker

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, according to talkSPORT.

The England international midfielder is struggling to get playing time this season under manager Ruben Amorim.

Having played only 73 minutes of Premier League action this season, questions are being raised about Mainoo and his future at Old Trafford.

Although the young midfielder is in the future plans of the manager and the club, he has struggled to convince Amorim about giving him a place in the starting line up.

Man United are going through disastrous form

United have struggled this season after winning just four points from their first four matches of the season. Not only is their league form disastrous but they have also been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Grimsby Town in the early stages.

Amorim has expressed his desire not to change his philosophy and his team which makes it even more difficult for Mainoo to win a place in the starting line up.

The Portuguese manager has made it clear that Mainoo is competing against Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting line up and considering how consistent, influential and crucial Fernandes is to the Red Devils, it is difficult to see Mainoo get a place in the team any time soon.

Newcastle United are keen on signing Mainoo

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admires Mainoo and he will make a move for the midfielder if he continues to struggle for playing time at Old Trafford.

Mainoo wanted to leave the Red Devils this summer in a loan move as the youngster was looking to get more playing time since he wants to make the best case for the FIFA World Cup next year but United rejected his demand of a move away.

The 20-year-old has several admirers across Europe and top clubs like Napoli and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the midfielder recently.

Considering how Mainoo performed after coming on in the Manchester derby on Sunday, it is surprising to see him get less opportunities this season.

