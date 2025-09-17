Ruben Amorim faces threat of losing job to Man United icon who is working wonders

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is facing growing pressure as poor results mount.

Amorim has endured a very choppy start to the 2025/26 season. Though the club officially continues to issue supportive messages, internally there is mounting disquiet.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s visible presence after United’s recent loss at the Etihad is being viewed by observers as a strong signal that the board is more involved, and more worried, than before.

What complicates matters further is that Amorim has made it clear that he has no intention of changing his tactical philosophy or system, despite backlash from fans, pundits, and some within the club’s hierarchy.

He believes that his squad is essentially good enough, but the problem lies in mentality and performance, especially in terms of consistency.

Ruben Amorim is under severe pressure at Man United

During this time of crisis, replacements are being mentioned in the media to take charge of the Red Devils.

Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner has been mentioned as well as Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.

Another name has now entered the picture and according to Football Transfers, it could be former Man United midfielder Darren Fletcher.

Fletcher, the club’s former midfielder and now U18 head coach, has made a flawless start to life in his new role, and the contrast in fortunes is hard to ignore.

Fletcher, who represented United with distinction during his playing days and later transitioned into coaching and technical roles, took charge of the U18s this summer.

Darren Fletcher is working wonders for U18s

The results have been nothing short of spectacular. United’s U18s have stormed through the opening month of the season, winning all four of their competitive fixtures while keeping a perfect defensive record, not conceding a single goal.

It’s a remarkable start that has drawn praise from both academy staff and supporters, who see Fletcher’s side playing with a combination of intensity, organisation, and attacking freedom.

Although at this stage, the Man United job would be too early for someone like Fletcher who has no experience at the top level of being a manager but he is someone who could either be considered as an interim option to save the sinking ship or perhaps someone for the future.

Why Man United players are frustrated with Amorim as latest defeat exposes internal problems