“Amorim is a fan” – Potential €20m Manchester United transfer “gaining momentum”

Ruben Neves celebrates with his Al Hilal teammates (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is a big fan of Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves as a January transfer could be possible.

As reported here for the Daily Briefing, there looks like a decent chance that Neves could move back to Europe this January for around €20m.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely lead Man Utd to pursue Neves as a priority, but he’s a player Ruben Amorim sees as a good fit for his squad.

It’s also clear that the Red Devils urgently need new midfielders, having neglected that area of their squad in the summer transfer window.

Ruben Neves attracting Premier League transfer interest

The Portugal international could be a cheap alternative to some of the other names out there, with United also known to be keen on the likes of Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Those two are younger and probably have a higher ceiling overall, but Neves could be more realistically available and has the experience to make an impact straight away.

Amorim has made a really poor start to life as United manager, with things now clearly even worse than they were under Erik ten Hag.

There’s perhaps a case for saying he needs to be given more time, and more of his own signings, but some fans will be wary.

So far, there’s little to suggest Amorim has MUFC headed in the right direction, so perhaps the board shouldn’t be giving him more of his own signings to work with just yet.