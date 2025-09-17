Summer signing could already leave West Ham for a better team

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

El Hadji Malick Diouf has made an immediate impact since his arrival at West Ham United, quickly establishing himself as one of the few positives in what has been a challenging campaign at the London Stadium.

The Senegalese defender wasted no time settling into English football, showing not only defensive solidity but also a willingness to contribute going forward, giving the Hammers an extra dimension at both ends of the pitch.

While the 20-year-old’s performances have offered encouragement, the wider context for West Ham is far less reassuring. With the club embroiled in a fight to avoid relegation from the Premier League, speculation has already begun about the futures of some of their more talented players should the worst happen.

West Ham summer signing praised for his performances

Veteran commentator Ian Darke, speaking to West Ham Zone, highlighted Diouf as one of the club’s impressive performers in an otherwise disappointing season.

“He’s only just got his foot in the door at West Ham, but he’s one of the few players who’s impressed,” Darke explained.

“He’s an eye-catching signing, and I’m sure the fans like him. They need more good players like him, they certainly wouldn’t want to lose him any time soon.”

However, Darke also admitted that relegation could trigger an exodus of key players, with Diouf inevitably attracting interest from other clubs.

“He’s only just joined, so I wouldn’t think there’s any fear of losing him just yet, but if they went down, a load of players would be out,” he added.

Clock is ticking for Graham Potter

For now, Diouf remains committed to the fight and appears determined to help steady the defense during a crucial stretch of the season.

Questions are being asked about manager Graham Potter and whether he is the right man to do the job for the Hammers.

Recently sacked Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been linked with a move to the Hammers and even though the West Ham hierarchy are showing faith in Potter at the moment, it could all change soon with some poor results in the matches to come.

Report: West Ham and Everton pushing to sign Europa League winner in January