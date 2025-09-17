Super manager not interested in West Ham job

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Recent rumours linking Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna with the managerial vacancy at West Ham United have sparked a great deal of speculation, but as things stand, many believe he is unlikely to take the job.

West Ham United are currently in the relegation zone in the Premier League after a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign.

Questions are being asked about manager Graham Potter and his future at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are 18th in the league at the moment, having won just three point from their first four Premier League matches of the season.

Kieran McKenna is being linked with West Ham

McKenna is the latest name to get linked with the West Ham job after reports emerged of recently sacked Nuno Espirito Santo also being one of the options for the job.

The whispers have been particularly loud over the past 24 hours, with reports suggesting that McKenna attended West Ham’s heavy 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur as a guest of the London Stadium’s board.

A former West Ham player talked to Claret & Hugh about the chances of McKenna replacing Potter at the London Stadium.

He said: “McKenna won’t go near the West Ham job as things are. He has a growing reputation and the club is in disarray behind the scenes. He’d be mad to go there.”

“Plenty of people will be interested in the job, but any young coach would find it tough with the owners and the interference behind the scenes.”

Hammers are in a tricky situation at the moment

If someone of McKenna’s caliber is reportedly willing to pass on the chance, it suggests that the club’s off-field challenges are seriously affecting how attractive the role appears to top managerial talent.

If West Ham are to move forward with ambition, aiming for stability, success, or even just consistency, they may have to offer more than just a large name: they may need to show credible signs of internal coherence and trust.

The hierarchy at the club are still keeping the faith in Potter but it could all change soon with some more bad results.

The next few weeks will be crucial for Potter and the Hammers to decide the trajectory of their season.

