Tim Sherwood claims Aston Villa player is not good enough

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have started the season in disastrous manner after failing to score a single goal in their first four Premier League games of the season.

Unai Emery’s side are completely looking out of ideas and lack inspiration which is a huge surprise considering how they have performed in the last few seasons under the Spanish manager.

Not a single goal scored so far this season, sitting in the relegation zone and they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday by Brentford to make matters even more worse for them.

Their star players Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans have all failed to make an impact this season but it is one particular player that football pundit Tim Sherwood feels should not be getting much opportunity to play in the team.

Tim Sherwood criticises Emi Buendia

The former Villa manager, Sherwood, pointed out Emi Buendia as the player who should not be starting for the club when other options like Harvey Elliott or Jadon Sancho are present at the club.

“When you look at a team, you think they have the personnel to go out and do it,” he told Sky Sports, as reported by Birmingham Mail.

“Ollie Watkins, he’s a proven scorer in the in the Premier League, Morgan Rogers who set the league alight last season and the season before.

“[Youri] Tielemans in midfield, normally a good passer, progressive [plays] forward, looks to find people early, he was out there today.

“Buendia for me is not at the standard of [Jadon] Sancho or Harvey Elliott, who was sitting on the bench.

“So when I look at, I think he had better players on the bench than he did on the pitch. Now they did come on eventually, but it’s really hard to get into the rhythm of the game.”

Aston Villa are struggling to find a solution

Emery has to find solutions soon before its too late to qualify for Europe. Villa only have two points from their first four matches in the league this season.

And now that they have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, they have a brilliant opportunity to add silverware.

Sancho and Elliott might need some time to gel with the team and get comfortable but they can only do that if they are given the maximum playing time.

Buedia was linked with a move away from the club in the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise despite Leeds United showing interest in signing him.

Trouble for Emery: Aston Villa could be forced to sell ‘outstanding’ player