Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on multiple players, and Lamine Camara is on their radar.

The Monaco midfielder has done quite well in the French league, and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club. Camara has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Spurs scouting Lamine Camara

According to TBR Football, Tottenham sent scouts to watch the player in action over the weekend. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an offer to sign Camara in the coming months. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the Monaco midfielder, and he will get to reunite with his international teammate, Pape Matar Sarr, as well.

The Senegal international midfielder has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League, and he could help Tottenham improve. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the side.

He has shown his ability in France, and he could succeed in the Premier League as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham follow up on their scouting trips with an official proposal to get the deal done. They have the resources to convince Monaco to sell the player.

Spurs could use Camara

They need more quality and depth on the side if they want to fight for major trophies in the coming seasons. They have done well to win the UEFA Europa League recently, and they have started the current season in good form.

They will be hoping to secure a top-four finish in the league and fight for trophies. Signing the right players will help them improve further. Camara could be a solid acquisition for them during the January transfer window. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him.

Convincing the player to join the club will not be difficult. It would be a huge opportunity for him, and the African is likely to be tempted to join the North London club. He could be the ideal replacement for Yves Bissouma, who is expected to leave the club.