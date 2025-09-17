Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1 match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are up against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and they lead 3-2 in stoppage time, thanks to a late goal from captain Virgil van Dijk.

Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah put Liverpool 2-0 up in the first six minutes of the game, but the Reds failed to make the most of their advantage. They squandered multiple opportunities to increase the lead, and Atletico Madrid got back into the game through a brace from Marcos Llorente.

Virgil van Dijk wins the game for Liverpool

With the game heading towards a stalemate, captain Virgil van Dijk stepped up deep into injury time to head in what could prove to be the winning goal of the game.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK STEPS UP IN INJURY TIME 🔴 Another late goal from Liverpool surely wins it against Atlético Madrid! 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/L4rRDTDoaX — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2025

Liverpool missed plenty of chances

Liverpool were the dominant team for the majority of the game, and they will be disappointed with the way they missed plenty of opportunities. They will need to be more clinical in the coming weeks if they want to do well this season. Against top teams, these misses could end up proving costly.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made a habit of winning games later on, and that certainly demonstrates that champion mentality within the squad. It will be interesting to see if they can build on their impressive start to the season and put in more convincing performances going forward. There is no doubt that they have a quality team, but they have looked vulnerable defensively.

They will need to tighten up at the back and convert their goal-scoring opportunities if they want to win major trophies this season.

